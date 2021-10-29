Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a growth of 307.6% from the September 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:EVT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 146,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $29.54.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
