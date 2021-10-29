Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a growth of 307.6% from the September 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 146,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 776,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,303,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 516,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 489,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 218,750 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.