Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the September 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE:ETO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $31.95. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,885. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

