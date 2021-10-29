eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 128.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,133 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of eBay worth $49,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.38. 248,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,899. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

