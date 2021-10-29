eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. eBay updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.010 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.97-$1.01 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.72. 16,550,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,251,330. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $81.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.
eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
