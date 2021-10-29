eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. eBay updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.010 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.97-$1.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.72. 16,550,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,251,330. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

