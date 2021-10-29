Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.22 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

