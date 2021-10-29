Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

