Echo Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $443.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $443.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

