Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

