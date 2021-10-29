Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 110.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Incyte by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

INCY opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

