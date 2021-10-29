Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $204.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

