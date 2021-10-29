Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,564,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $343.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.12. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

