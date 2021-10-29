Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after buying an additional 304,665 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

