Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,566 shares of company stock worth $46,356,841. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.