Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 6.7%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.10. 445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 150,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $104,516.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,239.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

