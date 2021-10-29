Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12,664.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,538 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $34,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

