Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $39,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,439,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

