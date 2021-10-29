Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.84.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $116.51 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 261,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

