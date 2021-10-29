Efinity Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.02 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $44.80 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00240377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

