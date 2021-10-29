Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0507

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $80,106.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.24 or 0.00312182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,096,708 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

