Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eisai stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.83. 9,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

