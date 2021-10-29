EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.29

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.29 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 82.20 ($1.07). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 33,540 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £367.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.29.

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £535,500 ($699,634.18).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

