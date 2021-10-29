Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.38.

ELAN opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

