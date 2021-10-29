Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,203 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 50,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $72,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.