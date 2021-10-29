Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Element Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$ EPS.

ESI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,541. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Element Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

