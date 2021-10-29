Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $5,392,039.77 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80.

On Monday, August 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50.

On Thursday, August 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $253.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average is $225.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $242.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

