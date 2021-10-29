EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $71,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $124.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $129.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.74.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

