Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Lifted by SG3 Management LLC

SG3 Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 66.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,762. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

