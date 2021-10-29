Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ESP opened at GBX 88.20 ($1.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.43. The company has a market cap of £532.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Empiric Student Property to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

