Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $46,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.86. 45,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,792. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

