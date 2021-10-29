Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded by CSFB to “Neutral”

CSFB lowered shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.41.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$52.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$105.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.83. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$53.23.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

