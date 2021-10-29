Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Encore Wire worth $160,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire stock opened at $131.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

