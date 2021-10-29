Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.63

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 69494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENIA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Enel Américas by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enel Américas by 287.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

