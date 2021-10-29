Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $224,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

