Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $237,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

