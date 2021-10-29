Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.