Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases Shares of 432 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 80.8% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $706.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $573.10 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.84. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.29.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

