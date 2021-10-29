Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

