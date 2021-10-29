Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
