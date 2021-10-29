Entain (LON:ENT) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Entain (LON:ENT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,105.56 ($27.51).

LON ENT opened at GBX 2,059 ($26.90) on Wednesday. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,014.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,829.57.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

