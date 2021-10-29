Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87 to $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. Entegris also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.920 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.44.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.24. Entegris has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

