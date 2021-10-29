EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $120.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.15.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $95.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 28,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.