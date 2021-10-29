Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equillium in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Equillium stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Equillium has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $53,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equillium by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

