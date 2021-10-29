Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Masco Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of MAS opened at $65.50 on Friday. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

