Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Signature Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at American Capital Partners upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $14.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.00. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBNY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $300.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.44. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $317.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

