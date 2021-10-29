Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $89.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $90.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

