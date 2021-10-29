Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of JWN opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,851.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,251,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

