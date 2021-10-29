Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Northland Power Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.80.

Northland Power stock opened at C$40.06 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$37.25 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.89. The stock has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 47.75.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.