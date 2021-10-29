Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Lion Electric Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Lion Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEV. CIBC initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

NYSE LEV opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Lion Electric by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,720,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

