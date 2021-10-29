Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 20.34%.

Escalade stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 13,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,874. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $257.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.33. Escalade has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Escalade stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Escalade at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

