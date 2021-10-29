Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to report $16.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.40 million and the lowest is $16.19 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7,309.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $97.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $100.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBL opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

