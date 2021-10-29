Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.390-$12.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.05.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,231. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $188.85 and a 1 year high of $347.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,515 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,241. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

